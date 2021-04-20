John “Jack” Cavanaugh was awarded trustee emeritus status during the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College board of trustees meeting Tuesday.
He’s the first to hold that title.
“It’s a real honor for me to be here,” he said. “I truly appreciate this emeritus award. I will treasure this and think very highly of it. Thank you all.”
Cavanaugh got his start at the college as a professor in 1996, and in 2000, he took a seat on the trustee board when there was a vacancy.
In 2004, he served as the vice chairman of the group, and by 2009, he had moved into the chairman’s seat.
“You went above and beyond in many capacities as trustee,” current chairman Greg Winger said.
“We certainly appreciate that and recognize that, without your help and support, the college wouldn’t be where it is today.”
The board approved the motion to appoint Cavanaugh to emeritus status unanimously. Following the vote, he was greeted with rousing applause.
Winger then presented the former trustee with a plaque honoring his new title.
Cavanaugh’s status serves as recognition of his “outstanding contributions” to the college and surrounding communities, and it will allow him to remain an active contributor to the school, although his tenure as a board member has ended.
Steve Nunez, school president, told Cavanaugh that the creation of the emeritus status was done at the previous meeting in February, which is why he wasn’t aware it existed.
During his comments, the former professor said he enjoyed his time not only as a teacher at Penn Highlands, but also as a trustee.
He fondly recalled his trips to Harrisburg, Washington, D.C., and other locations, along with the ability to advocate for the school.
“It was so much fun, and I got to know some really good people here,” Cavanaugh said.
