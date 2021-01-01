Friday's winter storm could drop as much as a quarter of an inch of ice on the region's highest elevations but a warm-up – and rain – overnight should take care of the issue by Saturday morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said.
Through 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a winter weather advisory for Cambria and Somerset counties urges motorists to stay home, if possible, and reduce speeds on local roads.
"Untreated roads and sidewalks could be very slippery," Tyburski said.
"Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible over the higher terrain," he added, with the advisory projecting ice levels ranging from a "glaze" to quarter-inch thick coating.
"By 8 p.m., the precipitation should turn to regular rain and conditions should improve overnight – especially on the roadways," he said, noting temperatures will rise.
The coming week will likely bring some precipitation – including a little bit of snow Sunday into Monday – but temperatures should be "very normal for this time of year throughout the week," Tyburski said.
Expect highs in the mid-30s and lows in the 20s, he said.
