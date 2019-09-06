Despite continuous reports and speculation, it will likely take six more weeks to determine the cause and manner of death for a Penn Hills toddler found dead near Blairsville over the weekend, according to the coroner tasked with making the ruling.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said initial autopsy findings were not conclusive on Nalani Johnson and that follow up reports, including a toxicology exam has been ordered – tests that “take time to complete.”
“I want all the facts in hand before listing the cause of death and ruling on the manner of death,” Overman said.
“Unfortunately autopsies and toxicology results take time to complete ... which is frustration for us all. Once the autopsy and toxicology reports are completed and received at the Indiana County Coroner’s Office the reports will be reviewed and determined if the results of the autopsy and toxicology can be released depending the investigation status of the Allegheny County Police.”
Investigators have already indicated they are pursuing the case as a homicide and revealed that the child was found dead in her car seat inside a vehicle on Pine Ridge Park, Indiana County.
Prosecutors have indicated there were no signs of trauma to the child, who was considered missing until Wednesday.
As of Friday, no charges had been filed in the case.
