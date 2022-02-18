Wednesday’s house fire on Dorothy Avenue, in Johnstown’s West End, was caused by an electrical malfunction in a heating pad, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 9:20 a.m. in the attic of a three-story house in the 400 block of Dorothy Avenue.
Two residents were home at time and escape injury.
A state police fire marshal was called in and determined a malfunction in an electrical heating pad caused the fire, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.
The fire was ruled accidental, he said.
“The fire was called in by a passing ambulance,” Statler said.
“They saw smoke and fire as they were going up the street.”
Most of the damage was confined to the attic area, but there was water damage throughout the house, he said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
