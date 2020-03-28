Johnstown police responded to a call of shots fired around noon Saturday at a Sheetz store on Broad Street.
No injuries were reported and multiple people are now in custody, police said.
JPD said the alleged shooter is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault.
Video of the incident began circulating on social media shortly after it occurred. The phone clip shows one individual opening fire on a vehicle as its occupants are attempting to leave the parking lot.
In the recording, the shooter takes aim at the driver's-side tire and unloads three rounds before following the vehicle as it drives away and shooting once more.
The situation is under investigation and police say the motive is unclear.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer is expected to release information about the incident later Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.