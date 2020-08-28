A woman dashes to her car parked along Locust Street in downtown Johnstown during a heavy line of thunderstorms that passed through the district around 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Caught in the rain
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Jury: Ex-owner of Portage pizza shop not guilty of most charges
- Ex-owner of Portage pizza shop goes to trial on sex charges
- 'Dead' woman found to be breathing at funeral home
- Group marching to D.C. involved in second gunfire incident in Bedford County
- State police: Man sold customer vehicle that he knew wasn't safe
- $2.5 million McNally Bridge project to include fencing
- Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference: No spectators at fall sports events; bands, cheerleaders OK
- Police say man sets Upper Yoder house on fire, traps wife inside
- Greater Johnstown adopts hybrid back-to-school plan
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'My 48-year-old mother just tested positive for COVID. Should I be worried?'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.