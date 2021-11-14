EBENSBURG, Pa. – Quick response by firefighters prevented further damage from a minor apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Ebensburg.
The fire was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Phaney Street.
Residents of the apartment were not home at the time of the fire and two cats were rescued from the apartment, said Ken Link, assistant chief for Ebensburg’s Dauntless Fire Company.
Crews from Revloc, Colver and Loretto fire companies assisted Dauntless at the scene of the fire.
“We had a good response and we had a lot of mutual aid, so that helped,” Link said.
