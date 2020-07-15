All Catholic schools in the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese will be resuming in-person classes in the fall, according to a diocesan release on Wednesday.
Each school will be implementing a unique plan, which was submitted to the Diocesan Education Office and Director of Education Jo-Ann Semko for review and approval.
This approach was chosen to accommodate the varying schools’ locations.
Classes are scheduled to begin in late August or early September.
“All of the plans are similar in that they all follow CDC and state guidelines,” Semko said in the release.
Additionally, the Catholic schools are “in the midst of training for a new learning management system” called “Schoology.”
This method will allow for an easier transition to online learning should the need arise again.
According to the release, students and parents will receive training on this new system.
“We consider our students our kids,” Semko said. “We love them very much, and we’re definitely going to do everything we can to make sure that they are safe, we are safe, and anyone who comes in our buildings are safe.”
The schools’ plans will be posted on the individual websites.
Links to the sites can be found on the Altoona-Johns-town Diocese website under the education office.
