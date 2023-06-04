Rosie and the Jammers played at the inaugural PolkaFest back in 1998.

Around the same time, members of The Garrett Tatano Band, who are all now between 24 and 27 years old, were just being born.

Even with the acts coming from different generations, they share a passion for polka music that was celebrated at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Saturday during the 25th PolkaFest, which is now sponsored by 1st Summit Bank.