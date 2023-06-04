JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Prayers and donations were offered up for the people of war-torn Ukraine on Sunday during the 1st Summit Bank PolkaFest’s Catholic Mass.
The funds will be provided to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, located in Johnstown, and eventually reach Ukraine and neighboring Poland where numerous refugees have sought safety, according to the Rev. James Crookston, who celebrated the service.
Money was also raised during last year’s PolkaFest that took place not long after Russia invaded the Ukraine in February 2022.
“It’s solidarity with the people who are having a very tough time,” Crookston said after the Mass at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. “It shows that we stand with them and we pray with them. We hope that soon – very soon – that this war gets in the rearview mirror.”
Sunday Mass is a longstanding tradition at PolkaFest.
“We’ve always gotten very nice crowds for the Mass,” said Jayne Korenoski, director of advertising and sales for Visit Johnstown, which organizes the festival. “It’s hard now because priests have their own parishes and are rare. Father Crookston has done it for us the last couple of years.”
The service included hymns played in a polka style by The Don Wojtila Band.
“It’s a natural combination of music they already know and the hymns just fit today. … It’s just a great way to celebrate who we are,” Crookston said.
Crookston added: “One of the things that Jesuits do is they say ‘see God in everything.’ And today we can see God in this polka Mass and now a bright sunny day outside.”
Following the religious service that started at noon, The Don Wojtila Band, with special guests The Wojtila Brothers, kicked off the day of polka music that concluded the three-day festival.
