Steps are being taken to safeguard the Catholic community from spreading the flu this winter.
Under Bishop Mark Bartchak’s order, consecrated Communion wine won’t be offered during Mass beginning Jan. 11 – and church-goers are asked to avoid bodily contact during the “Sign of Peace” greeting.
The Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese has taken similar steps in recent years due to severe flu outbreaks.
Bartchak said the steps will remain in effect through the winter months – or until the flu season ends.
