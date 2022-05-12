Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will host its annual recognition dinner at 5 p.m. June 1 at Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Altoona.
Catholic Charities encourages parishes and schools to nominate candidates who embody the mission of Catholic Charities for recognition, and recipients will be honored at the dinner for their service to others.
Students chosen for the 2022 Matthew 25 Youth Humanitarian Award are Alexis Ditosti, a member of Our Lady of the Alleghenies Roman Catholic Church, Lilly, and a senior at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School; and Madeline Waibel, a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Hollidaysburg, and a senior at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School.
Outstanding Parish Volunteer Award winners include Kathleen Bumbernick, a parishioner of St. John Gualbert Cathedral, Johnstown, and Katie Sherwood, a parishioner of St.Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, Ashville.
Tickets are $50 per person.
Information: 814-944-9388.
