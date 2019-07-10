Less than a year after ribbon-cutting ceremonies for a new heart intervention center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, the center’s catheterization laboratory has been accredited by a national leader in cardiovascular oversight.
Pittsburgh-based Corazon is the official accrediting agency for the state Health Department.
Its team completed a rigorous review of the Windber hospital’s coronary angioplasty program, also known as percutaneous coronary intervention. Coronary angioplasty uses a non-surgical catheterization procedure to improve blood flow to the heart by opening blocked arteries with a small balloon.
Last August, Windber became the region’s third hospital with a cardiac cath lab operating without an open heart surgery program.
In 2003, the former Somerset Hospital, now UPMC Somerset, was one of the first in Pennsylvania to have catheterization without a surgical program after the state first approved the exception. Indiana Regional Medical Center opened its program in November 2016.
The facilities provide emergency interventions that are potentially lifesaving for patients suffering coronary events.
“Through this accreditation survey, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has demonstrated that we are committed to providing the highest level of quality of care to our patients,” hospital President and CEO Thomas Kurtz said in a press release. “I am proud of the exceptional dedication and hard work of our medical director Samir Hadeed and cardiac team that led to our accreditation.”
Hadeed is the former chief of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s heart program.
He led the development of Windber’s program in conjunction with the October 2017 relocation of his practice, Johnstown Heart & Vascular Center, to 374 Theatre Drive in Richland.
The accreditation verifies that Windber’s program has met or exceeded the requirements established by the Health Department, including 24-hour coverage for emergencies and detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national standards.
