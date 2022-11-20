JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – People gathered on Sunday at St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown to pray for an end to violence in Johnstown and for strength and guidance for city leaders.
The Very Rev. Matt Baum, rector of the Roman Catholic cathedral, said that he was inspired to do “something” after reading recent news reports about violent incidents, including shootings in city neighborhoods and an attack on a school bus matron at the Solomon Homes housing complex.
“I thought, ‘This is our city – our area. We as churches need to do something,’ ” he said. “Still, I wasn’t sure quite what to do. Then I thought, ‘We’re a church, so why don’t we do what churches do and actively pray for these folks and for our city?’ ”
Baum then planned a Holy Hour at the cathedral on Sunday to pray for an end to violence in the city.
“I don’t think I have any good answers to fix the problems in our city, but I’d like to see us find them,” Baum said, “so we’re praying – asking God for help and for guidance for ourselves, for our civic officials and for the people who find themselves in these situations.”
Participants in the Holy Hour prayed the rosary and said prayers for city officials between the decades of the rosary.
“I’d like to see us start talking about these issues,” Baum said. “I’d like to see us treating the people struggling with these violent situations in their lives as human beings deserving of dignity, and not simply ‘others.’ I’m hoping that by simply gathering together and praying for these causes, we will find people who are inspired to take the next step.”
Baum added that he’s unsure whether a similar event will be held again, but he said he would be happy to organize one.
“To be quite honest, I don’t know what the next step is, but I suppose that’s why I felt so strongly that we need to be here praying about it ... so that God will guide us towards what is next,” he said.
