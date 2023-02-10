JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown accounting firm Catanese Group has hired three employees.
• Linda Fedel, CPA, of Pittsburgh, has joined the staff as manager. She brings more than 20 years of experience, with expertise in the for-profit and not-for-profit health care, employee benefit, manufacturing and construction industries.
Fedel received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Robert Morris University in Moon Township.
• Brian Payne, of Johnstown, has joined the firm as a staff accountant, with experience in managerial and cost accounting in the manufacturing and entertainment industries. Payne received a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• Nicholas Zavada, of Cresson, has joined the firm as a staff accountant, with experience in private accounting for the manufacturing industry. Zavada received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
