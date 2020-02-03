The Cambria County Conservation District is holding its 48th annual tree and plant sale.
This year’s catalog includes new varieties of fruit trees, shade and ornamental trees/shrubs and evergreen seedlings, along with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, elderberries, asparagus, rhubarb, perennial flowers and ground cover.
Wildlife boxes also are offered along with support items for plants.
The catalog is available at the conservation district office to pick up, or call 814-472-2120 to have one mailed. Customers can also access the catalog on the conservation district’s website or Facebook page.
Tree and plant orders, along with payment, are due by March 20.
Orders need to be picked up between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 9 at the American Legion Cambria County Fairgrounds, North Julian Street, Ebensburg.
No early pick-ups are permitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.