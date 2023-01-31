JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two dogs and a cat died on Monday in a fire that caused significant damage to a home in the Bon Air section of Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, responders said.
A UPS driver delivering packages called 911 after spotting the blaze on Lexington Avenue.
Conemaugh Township police Chief Tammi Collier said that she and an East Taylor Township police detective were able to force open the front door to attempt a rescue.
They crawled into the home, but only made it several feet before the thick, toxic smoke that filled the interior forced them to evacuate.
Fire crews arrived soon after to find smoke emitting from both ends of the house and fire emitting from the basement, Cover Hill Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Schellhammer said.
Crews used an interior attack in the basement to knock down the fire, he said, but the smoke likely took a toll throughout the home.
The homeowners’ pets were found on the first floor, “and unfortunately all three perished,” Schellhammer said. The home was otherwise vacant when crews arrived, he said.
The Bon Air home’s occupants were contacted and met with firefighters at the scene.
Schellhammer said the American Red Cross was working with the family to ensure they had somewhere to stay Monday.
He said it was too soon to speculate what caused the fire. A state police fire marshal was contacted to help determine the cause of the fire and where it originated, he added.
Franklin, Conemaugh, Richland, Johnstown and West Hills Regional fire departments and 7th Ward EMS assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.