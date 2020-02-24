A quarantine of the cat room at the Humane Society of Cambria County is expected to come to an end on Tuesday, just over two weeks after workers at the shelter detected a viral outbreak among some cats there.
The Richland Township animal shelter will begin adopting out cats again on Tuesday, according to a press release issued on Monday by Jessica Vamos, executive director of the shelter. However, as a precautionary measure, the shelter will not take in any cats for at least another week.
The quarantine was imposed on Feb. 9 after 12 cats at the shelter were found to be infected with the feline panleukopenia (FP) virus, which attacks cats’ immune systems. No cats were permitted to be taken into or out of the shelter while the quarantine was in place.
The 12 infected cats had been taken in by the shelter in January after being abandoned at a Johnstown home. No other cats at the shelter are known to have been infected.
Eight of the infected cats have since died, but the remaining four “seem to have turned the corner,” Vamos said. They have regained their appetites, and their activity levels have increased. They will be continue to be isolated from the other cats at the shelter for the next six weeks while the virus is being shed.
Vamos said that most cats are exposed to the FP virus at some point and that the best way to keep a cat from getting FP is to vaccinate it. However, once a cat is diagnosed with FP, there are no medications capable of killing the virus, she said. At that stage, care and treatment is needed to support the cat’s health until its immune system becomes capable of fighting off the virus.
“We do not believe the cats with the FP virus had received any preventative measures prior to entering our shelter,” Vamos said. “By the time animals enter our shelter, without medical treatment for months or even years, our efforts to administer medical preventative care may not make a difference. Unfortunately, situations like these are a risk that any animal shelter may encounter with little to no medical history on incoming animals.”
Dog adoptions and intakes at the shelter will continue to go ahead as usual. Anyone who needs to place a cat in a shelter before the Humane Society of Cambria County resumes taking in cats is encouraged to contact other shelters and rescues in the area, Vamos said.
The shelter has continued to receive adoption applications for its cats and kittens through the quarantine period, Vamos said. Three cats there have been adopted and are ready to be taken home on Tuesday. The shelter’s “White Out Adoption Event” remains in effect until the end of February; anyone who submits an approved adoption application for a cat or a dog by Saturday will get a $29 discount on its adoption fee.
