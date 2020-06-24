The Adopt-A-Cat Month adoption event, sponsored by Pediatric Therapy, will be held through Saturday at Cambria County Humane Society, 743 Galleria Drive Extension, Richland Township.
Adoption applications submitted during this time period and those currently being processed will be eligible for reduced adoption fees.
Adult cat adoption fees of $45 will be waived. Kitten adoption fees of $55 will be discounted by 50% when adopting two kittens or more.
A $20 spay and neuter deposit will still be required of all unaltered pets.
Information: www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com.
