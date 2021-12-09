As keepers of the Casselman River valley's heritage and history, members of the Springs Historical Society have spent more than 60 years educating the region about centuries-old skills and handmade methods that defined the community for generations.
Since the late 1950s, they've showcased candle-making, weaving and other talents through their annual folk festival. But as time has passed, so have generations of artisans whose families practiced those crafts, Springs marketing and corresponding secretary Harriet Berg said.
A $5,000 grant announced Thursday will help ensure that their stories survive.
Through Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission-awarded support funds, Springs Historical Society will purchase software and other supplies needed to scan in documented oral histories – firsthand accounts by farmers and artisans from the early 1900s – and 1,000s of photographs from the history of southern Somerset County and Grant County, Maryland, Berg said.
"Using a spinning wheel, woodcarving, old farming techniques ... those skills can be lost if they aren't preserved," she said. "This support will go a long way toward helping us prevent that from happening."
The nonprofit society formed in the late 1950s and has collected stacks of photographs depicting life in Springs, Salisbury and Meyersdale in Pennsylvania, as well as Grantsville, Grant County and parts of Allegany County in Maryland, she said.
Volunteers will digitize all of the information and save the materials on computer hard drives, enabling them to easily search through their historical collection, she said.
The group was one of several receiving funds through the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, local lawmakers said Thursday. Others were:
• The Cambria County Historical Society: $4,000 to help cover general operating costs.
• Pennsylvania Highlands Community College: $4,854 to improve its ability to preserve local government, schools and historical group records, according to state Rep Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
• Johnstown Area Heritage Association: $17,974 for general operations support, the commission wrote in a news release.
• Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County: $4,000 in support, state Rep Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, and state Sen Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, said.
“The funding will benefit so many people, from children whose families want to teach them about the area they call home to history buffs who are interested in learning more," Stefano said of the funding announcements for Somerset's genealogical society and Springs Historical Society. "Our history is to be celebrated, and we can learn from Pennsylvania’s robust history."
During a time when many nonprofits are struggling, "every dollar counts," Burns said.
"This funding is important to helping the Cambria County Historical Society keep their doors open," he said. "And I understand and appreciate the critical role they have in preserving our region's history and heritage."
