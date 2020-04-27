Repairs will begin on May 4 to the Cassandra Culvert, the stone arch that carries Route 53 over Bens Creek in Portage Township, PennDOT announced Monday.
A 5-mile-long signed detour around the project area will be in place from May 4 until approximately July 19; delays are likely as the detour is set in place on May 4. Once the detour is lifted, flaggers will direct traffic as needed until work is complete.
The project will also include the reconstruction and realignment of the intersection of Cassandra Road and Route 53.
All work on the project is expected to be completed by late August. The project is deemed critical and thus is going ahead during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as most PennDOT highway and bridge construction projects remain on hold as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The prime contractor is Mosites Construction Co., of Pittsburgh. The total project cost is approximately $3.4 million; that figure also includes the rehabilitation of the Lilly Culvert, which took place last year. The Lilly Culvert is a stone arch that carries Route 53 over Bear Rock Run in Lilly Borough.
Both stone arch culverts were built in 1832 for the Allegheny Portage Railroad and are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
