Live! Casino is set to open Nov. 24 at the Westmoreland Mall, according to a statement from the casino.
The new $150-million, 100,000-square-foot facility will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 live-action table games, plus a FanDuel Sportsbook.
The ground floor of the casino is strictly for guests 21 and over. The second level is available to all guests of all ages and provides a host of entertainment and food options, including live music and noncasino games.
