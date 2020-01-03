Someone will start the new year $125,000 richer.
An Indiana County pizza shop sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket that matched all five balls drawn – 8, 18, 22, 29 and 35 – at Coy’s Store and Pizza Shop, which is located at 11919 422 East Highway.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office, Lottery official said.
