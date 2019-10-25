The holder of a local Cash 5 lottery ticket will split a jackpot of $650,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday.
One of two winning tickets drawn Thursday was sold at Em’s Subs, 1577 Forest Hills Drive, Salix. The other winning ticket was drawn at a Choice Gas and Convenience store in Kane, McKean County.
Both tickets matched all five balls drawn – 01-05-27-39-43 – to win $325,000 each, less withholding.
The retailers will each receive a $500 bonus for selling the tickets that split the jackpot, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release, noting that winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date, the release said. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.
