U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., an early supporter of Joe Biden’s presidential bid, has been named one of eight vice chairs for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, during which the former vice president is expected to officially receive his party’s nomination in the 2020 race.
“I was proud to endorse Joe Biden for president on the first day of his campaign, and I’m honored to serve as a vice chairman at the Democratic National Convention that will secure his position as our Democratic nominee,” Casey said in a press release.
Biden will run against President Donald Trump, a Republican.
“Our nation simply cannot afford another four years of President Trump’s broken promises and corporate giveaways when the stakes are so high for working families, children and seniors,” Casey said.
“The American people know Joe Biden well.
“He has spent a lifetime fighting battles on behalf of hard-working Americans while ensuring our values and interests are represented abroad, first in the United States Senate and later as vice president. At this make-or-break moment for our nation, we can count on Joe Biden to take his experience and strength of character to the White House and work to raise wages for working families, provide a better future for our children and restore America’s standing in the world. The choice on November 3 couldn’t be more clear.”
The convention is scheduled to take place from Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
