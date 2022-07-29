JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. has listed four area projects he would like to see included in the next round of Community Project Funding for fiscal year 2023.
Two are in Cambria County, involving Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Women’s Help Center.
He also included initiatives by The Learning Lamp in Somerset County and by Hyndman Area Health Center in Bedford County, along with proposals in Centre, Elk and Cameron counties, in the list of projects he supports in the Altoona-Johnstown region.
His recommendations, like all other earmark requests made by senators and congressmen, must now go through the process of being considered by both chambers of Congress.
The monies will only be awarded if they are written into legislative text and then signed by the president.
“I am proud to advance this vital funding for community projects that will invest in health care, education and workforce training in communities from Johnstown to State College,” Casey, a Democrat, said in a released statement. “As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”
• Johnstown Area Regional Industries applied for $250,000 that would be used for providing training and employment opportunities for people living in Johnstown Housing Authority properties. JARI and JHA are collaborating with Penn Highlands Community College, PA CareerLink and Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies on the effort.
“We’re really trying to get as many people into the workforce as we possibly can,” JARI President Linda Thomson said.
• Women’s Help Center’s proposal calls for $140,000 for equipment and furniture at a newly established Community Help Center, an emergency shelter.
• The Learning Lamp is looking to acquire $227,000 for renovating a child care facility.
“I think that Casey has been a longtime proponent of programs and services for children and families, so it makes sense to me that he would see value in a project that would expand the availability and quality of child care for area families,” The Learning Lamp CEO Leah Spangler said.
• Hyndman Area Health Center is seeking $852,000 for adding clinical space, counseling rooms, reception areas, exam rooms, professional offices and bathrooms to better provide medication-assisted treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder.
