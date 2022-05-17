EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County judge has denied prosecutors’ request to the case of Philson Hinebaugh to be heard by the same district judge as his son Preston Hinebaugh, who has been charged in an attempted threat to Westmont Hilltop School District.
Philson Hinebaugh’s attorney, Michael Carbonara, previously made a motion, which was granted by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, to move the case of Philson Hinebaugh for tampering with physical evidence in his son’s case from Susan Gindlesperger’s office to Kevin Price’s office.
The same switch had been made in the case of Preston Hinebaugh, but Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer argued Tuesday that the move was unnecessary and the circumstances were different.
Preston Hinebaugh, 16, is charged along with Logan Pringle, 17, with conspiracy to commit terrorism after authorities say they allegedly planned a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School in December.
Philson Hinebaugh was charged with tampering with physical evidence in March after officers said he gave to police an AR-22-style rifle that he claimed was in his son’s bedroom.
“He provided us a firearm that was not the firearm in his son’s bedroom,” Upper Yoder Township Acting police Chief John Blake said at the time.
He alleged that Philson Hinebaugh gave authorities the wrong gun and it set the initial investigation at least 24 hours.
Neugebauer argued that Preston Hinebaugh’s case was moved out of necessary due to Gindlesperger contracting COVID-19 and having a hardship in trying the case due to the virus.
He added that, while Philson Hinebaugh’s case came from a search warrant in his son’s case, the two are not related and are not going to be tried together and that there “really was not a good reason” to move the case.
Carbonara told the court that both cases would have been moved under the same rule and that he was unaware of the circumstances as to why the younger Hinebaugh’s case had been moved.
“My position was Magistrate Price was in the best place to understand the facts of the case,” he said, adding that this was because he was already reviewing the search warrant in Preston Hinebaugh’s case.
Krumenacker denied the motion put forward by the commonwealth and said he had signed the initial motion by the defense because of Price’s involvement in the case.
