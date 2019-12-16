VINCO – Criminal charges were dismissed on Monday against a Mineral Point man who had been accused of threatening to shoot a group of people during a dispute in September, authorities said.
Jackson Township police charged Justin Stephen Ramsdorfer, 27, of the 900 block of Pike Road, with three counts of intimidation of witnesses or victims and two counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault.
Ramsdorfer appeared before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
The case was dismissed after Ramsdorfer’s Johnstown attorney David Raho told the court that his client had completed a counseling program.
Police had alleged that Ramsdorfer pulled a handgun on Sept. 5 and threatened to shoot the people at a Pike Road home.
