At the request of the petitioners, a case challenging the validity of Jeff Hammer’s candidacy for mayor of Johnstown was “dismissed as moot without prejudice” by the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Curt and Mary Lou Davis, of Johnstown, alleged that Hammer’s petition included several flaws, including signers with illegible information, duplicate signers, signers with no printed names and signers with residences outside the City of Johnstown.
They also questioned whether he has a legal residence established in the city.
But the Cambria County Elections Office had already rejected Hammer’s petition because it contained less than the 100 necessary valid names for him to get onto the ballot, so President Judge Norman Krumenacker issued the order in the Davis’ case.
A hearing had been scheduled for Monday.
“It was made because the election office had already rejected his petition,” said Ronald Carnevali, an attorney for the Davises. “To our knowledge, Hammer hasn’t taken any actions to challenge that determination by the election office. “Therefore, he’s not going to be on the ballot, and it would be sort of a redundant use of court resources to spend part of the day in a hearing to establish that his petition was defective when it’s already been rejected.”
Cambria County Solicitor Bill Barbin added: “Moot means what you’ve asked for has already happened. The county took him off within the two days of the filing of the nomination petition because there weren’t enough signatures.”
Hammer said an attorney advised him that the case brought by the Davises “lacked merit.”
“It’s frivolous, or lacking or moot,” Hammer, a Democrat, said. “It’s probably all three of them. But it’s moot. It is moot.”
Hammer submitted 100 signatures on his petition. But one signer was determined to live in East Conemaugh Borough, not the city, thereby dropping him to 99. The Cambria County Elections Office therefore rejected the petition.
Hammer claims several individuals within Cambria County government have suggested to him that they feel his removal was improper.
“They’ve all kind of hinted at it in different ways,” Hammer said. “I don’t know that anyone has actually come out and said that they feel strongly that things were done improperly. But, you wonder, why wouldn’t they just do it?”
The rejection of Hammer’s petition leaves Mayor Frank Janakovic as the only candidate in the upcoming Democratic Party primary.
Hammer is exploring the possibility of challenging the decision to reject his petition.
Barbin said the seven-day window to object to the rejection has passed.
