EBENSBURG – The case against a Johnstown man accused of ordering a still-unsolved 2015 homicide was bound to court Friday following a preliminary hearing.
Evidence heard by the 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury led agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to file one count of criminal solicitation of first-degree murder earlier this month against Shakir Mosi Smith Sr., 42.
Smith, named in a grand jury indictment as leader of a Prospect "mob," is accused of ordering Carol Ashcom's death from behind bars.
Ashcom, 30, a mother of two, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her Virginia Avenue home in Lower Yoder Township and her March 11, 2015, death was ruled a homicide. One of her two young sons was home at the time, police have said.
Ryan Caputo, an investigator with the state attorney general's office, testified that he reviewed hundreds of letters and jail phone calls to and from Smith.
“Testimony established at least one of the homicides was committed to prevent a witness from testifying against (Smith) in a case where he was charged with the illegal distribution of controlled substances," the grand jury's presentment says.
Caputo said Smith was the leader of a group of teen boys identified as "The Prospect,” “UpTop” or “Topside,” and he often called members “The Mob,” “Lynch Mob” and “My Boys.”
“The grand jury also learned that everyone in the group led by Shakir Sr. followed his orders or instructions, even when he was in jail, often out of fear,” the presentment says.
Members of the alleged group included Smith’s sons and nephews, including Shakir Smith Jr., Shyheim Smith, Lenoxx Newcomer, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti and Jiavon Grandinetti. Others involved included the late Jarett “Chico” Smith, India Snyder, Lisa Newcomer and Rukiya Smith, the presentment says.
In mid-April 2014, the state attorney general’s office says Ashcom made three separate controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from Smith’s Ihmsen Avenue home as a confidential informant.
According to the grand jury presentment, Smith indicated he suspected Ashcom was a confidential informant in a case that led to his arrest earlier that year and told others in letters and phone calls from the jail.
In letters seized by investigators, Smith allegedly “expressed his desire to have Ashcom killed, because of her cooperation with law enforcement was key to his charges,” the presentment said.
Smith's attorney, Richard Corcoran, pointed out that two other individuals were arrested as the result of controlled buys with Ashcom around the same time and asked why their letters and phone calls from prison were not investigated.
Caputo testified that, in a letter postmarked two weeks before Ashcom’s death, Smith instructed his son, Shakir Smith Jr., to show his nephew, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti, where Ashcom lived.
Corcoran asked Caputo who shot Ashcom, but Caputo said there is an ongoing investigation into her death.
"Here, what we have is pure speculation," Corcoran argued before District Judge Frederick Creany bound Smith's case to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
Corcoran called the state attorney general's office case "a far stretch," based on eight letters to and from India Snyder out of the hundreds agents allegedly reviewed.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Mike Madeira said regardless of whether Ashcom was killed, the charge against Smith is that he requested her murder. The comments Smith made in phone calls and letters from prison provided clear instructions, Madeira argued.
"When Mr. Smith spoke, people listened," Madeira said.
Smith's preliminary hearing was held at the Cambria County Courthouse for security purposes, the same reasons Madeira asked Creany to increase bond in the case.
Creany kept Smith's bond at $250,000.
During the preliminary hearing, Caputo also pointed out examples of Smith's leadership of the Prospect group.
Caputo said Smith expressed frustration with two men who were later found shot or killed in Johnstown, including his cousin, Jarett "Chico" Smith, a fellow group member whose August 2014 murder also remains unsolved.
Jarett Smith was 32 years old in August 2015 when he was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside his Ebensburg Road home.
The grand jury's presentment says that in mid-2014, Smith and another member of the group “were angry because it appeared that ‘Chico doesn’t do anything,’ ” and was weak.
According to the presentment, Smith instructed members of his group to allow “Chico” to be beaten up and that “Chico” was lucky he was living at a family member’s house because, if he was not, members would “spray paint that (expletive) up,” which agents believe mean shooting up the residence.
In a call with one of his sons, the presentment says “Shakir Sr. advised that he had informed Chico that if Chico did something to one of Shakir Sr.’s ‘babies’ before he did something to the white man up the street, Shakir Sr. would ‘Rhino’ him.”
Caputo said he believes that reference was to a family dog named Rhino that Smith allegedly ordered to be killed a few weeks prior to that conversation.
The presentment says Smith also mentioned Richard “Noog” Agurs in separate recorded conversations, saying he wanted “no mercy” against Agurs after the Johnstown man allegedly shot at several of his relatives – including his son, Shyheim – in the summer of 2014.
By June 21, Agurs was shot and wounded, prompting Smith to respond to the news by saying, “an eye for an eye” and “Lynch Mob, I love ‘em," Caputo testified.
Agurs is currently behind bars awaiting trial for an unrelated case – the attempted murder of a Hornerstown woman in 2018.
The criminal solicitation charge is the only case holding Smith in prison after county prosecutors withdrew drug charges against him last week "for strategic reasons."
Those charges were related to a search warrant executed in January at a Ferndale home where police said Smith was staying with his son, Lenoxx Newcomer, and the teen's mother, Lisa Newcomer.
Lisa Newcomer pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of intentionally possessing a controlled substance last week and was sentenced to 12 months of probation by President Judge Norman Krumenacker III.
Lenoxx Newcomer, 19, entered a guilty plea to two misdemeanor firearm charges the same day and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 18.
Smith and the Newcomers were charged as the result of the search warrant, in which members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force seized marijuana, two firearms, ammunition and numerous cellphones.
