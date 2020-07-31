The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office on Monday will begin accepting applications for licenses to carry firearms by appointment only, Acting Sheriff Don Robertson announced Friday.
The move was made because the background check system used for license applications has recently been taking a long time to return results, causing crowding outside the sheriff’s office during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Robertson said.
“It is apparent this pandemic is going to be affecting us for a longer time than initially believed,” the acting sheriff wrote in a statement to local media. “The Pennsylvania Instant Check System has been taking hours to get background checks back, which has caused a great deal of overcrowding in the hallways. We
want to keep our public’s well-being our No. 1 priority.”
Appointments can be made by calling the sheriff’s office at 814-472-1691.
Robertson said his office is also “exploring online options for the upcoming future.”
