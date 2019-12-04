CARROLLTOWN – The arrival of snowy weather has brought with it the return of parking issues in Carrolltown.
“We have to do something to get the streets cleared,” borough Council President Luke Baker said at Monday’s meeting.
“If people have off-street parking, they should use it.”
After discussion, council authorized borough solicitor Suzann Lehmier to create a new ordinance banning parking on all borough streets from Nov. 15 through April 15. Council expects to adopt the new law early next year.
Borough Manager Lonnie Batdorf said he was driving the snowplow after a recent snowfall and had a trainee on board.
The new employee could not believe the tight fit of some streets, he said.
“I could have hit five vehicles myself,” Batdorf said.
He suggested permanently eliminating all on-street parking within the borough, but council opted for a seasonal ban.
“Our streets are just not wide enough to park on the streets,” Batdorf said. “We still have problems in the summer. It is just not as rampant as it is in the winter.”
“I don’t think I’d support all year,” council Vice President James McCann said. “You are going to turn these side streets into race tracks, and people work shifts.”
Because it might be difficult to put up parking signs when the ordinance is finalized in January or February, Batdorf suggested hanging notices on the front doors of borough homes.
