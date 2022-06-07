CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – With a unanimous vote Monday, Carrolltown Borough Council made it clear the municipality will not be joining an effort to legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania.
The vote was in response to a resolution proposed by those supporting legalization.
David W. Bolton, the borough manager of Abbottstown, Adams County, near York, contacted borough councils across Pennsylvania to ask for their support of a resolution petitioning state representatives to support legislation that would legalize cannabis for all uses.
Abbottstown’s resolution reads, in part: “The Councilors of the Borough of Abbottstown hereby petition the representatives duly elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate to support the passage of legislation to end the prohibition unduly imposed on the use of the cannabis plant and its applications for adults within the borders of the state of Pennsylvania.”
The resolution also calls for marijuana convictions to be removed from defendants’ records.
A letter from Bolton said Abbottstown recently decriminalized cannabis and said 31 states have, at least, eased their marijuana laws.
The correspondence from Abbottstown was first considered at Carrolltown’s May 6 meeting, when it was tabled for more research.
Borough Manager Lonnie Batdorf said he told council in May that he “didn’t find that it was a viable thing to do for Carrolltown Borough because of the liability involved for personnel and equipment.”
The marijuana proposal was brought up again at Monday’s meeting and defeated by unanimous vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.