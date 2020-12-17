A Carrolltown man who once worked at SCI-Somerset was arraigned on Wednesday, accused of assaulting a man in Patton Borough and repeatedly threatening to kill him, authorities said.
Patton Borough police charged Shawn A. Kirkpatrick, 42, of the 120 block of West Campbell Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.
According to a criminal complaint, Kirkpatrick allegedly punched a man who was sitting in a truck outside of Patton Terrace Commons on Oct 9, waiting to give someone a ride.
The man in the truck told police that Kirkpatrick kept repeating that he was going to “kill” him.
Kirkpatrick allegedly sent text messages threatening to kill both the man and the woman he was dating, the complaint said.
Kirkpatrick was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and released on bond.
Kirkpatrick was sentenced in Somerset County court in February 2019 to five years of supervised probation for smuggling drugs in SCI-Somerset, where he worked as a corrections officer.
“I just want to get back to work, support my family and put all this behind me,” Kirkpatrick told President Judge D. Gregory Geary at the time of his sentencing.
