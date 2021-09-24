A Carrolltown man faces criminal charges following a robbery and foot pursuit in Barr Township, state police in Indiana said.
Troopers charged with Vincent James Barrett, 34, on Sept. 20 with felony counts of robbery, criminal trespass, theft, resisting arrest and related counts.
Barrett allegedly forcibly entered a locked residence of a family member on Sept. 16 and tried to steal a Sony PlayStation 4 headset and other equipment.
Barrett allegedly pulled a knife with a 4-inch blade, threatening to stab a family member.
Police said Barrett grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and threatened to beat and kill two family members.
Barrett was caught after he fled into a wooded area.
He is lodged in Cambria County Prison on outstanding arrest warrants.
