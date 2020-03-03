As the community prepares for a major highway project, Carrolltown Borough Council this week took steps to improve safety in residential neighborhoods.
Council approved installation of speed bumps along both North Church and South Church streets. The roadway will be used by many as an unofficial detour while Route 219 work creates delays, council President Luke Baker said at Monday’s meeting.
“We’ll need it,” Baker said.
“We have a lot of people walking in that neighborhood. There are a lot of kids playing.”
New utility poles have been installed along South Main Street, which is also Route 219.
Utility lines are being moved to the new poles and the old poles will be removed for the highway work, Borough Manager Lonnie Batdorf said.
Work should begin later this month on the $5 million project to straighten a curve south of Carrolltown and add safety features through the borough.
Batdorf has warned borough residents to be patient during the next two construction seasons.
“I can certainly assure you that there will be numerous and extensive traffic delays ... while Route 219 is restricted to one lane traffic,” he wrote in the latest borough newsletter, noting that an average of 15,000 vehicles pass through the borough every day.
In a related matter, Batdorf said sensors triggering the town’s only traffic light have been damaged. The broken sensors cause slightly-longer delays for some vehicles.
Batdorf said PennDOT will not repair the damage before replacing the system as part of the two-year construction project. Borough crews are exploring options to reduce the inconvenience, he said.
