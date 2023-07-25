CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s homecoming festival will be held Friday through Sunday on the church grounds, 100 Main St., Carrolltown.
The festival will feature a basket raffle, games, bingo, petting zoo, food booths, big money tickets, live musical entertainment and a beer tent.
Grounds open at 4 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, grounds will open at noon with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
A chicken dinner with homemade chicken noodle soup will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Information: 814-344-6548 or www.facebook.com/SaintBenedictRomanCatholicChurch.
