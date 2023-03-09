JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Carpenter Financial Services co-owner Joe Carpenter is returning to his alma mater of Bishop McCort Catholic High School on Monday to share his expertise.
"Our young people face more complex financial decisions than ever," he said in a release. "So, it's critical to start building their knowledge early in order for smart decisions to have ample time to pay off."
Topics he'll cover range from budgeting, housing and debt to credit and college panning.
Carpenter's firm has sponsored financial literacy coursework at McCort since the fall of 2021 from Ramsey Education's "Foundations in Personal Finance" curriculum.
"The course teaches young people the basics of saving, spending and healthy habits in money management," according to school information.
Jack Bassett, a teacher at McCort, described the visit as an amazing opportunity for the learners because it'll help prepare them their financial future.
"We are extremely fortunate to have alumni such as Mr. Carpenter, who continue to support our students through providing professional guidance," McCort Chief Academic Officer and Principal Thomas Smith said.
For more information about the curriculum, visit www.ramseysolutions.com/education/foundations-personal-finance-hs.
