Joseph Carpenter and Samuel Carpenter, co-owners of Carpenter Financial Services, were recognized as an Elite firm of Avantax Wealth Management at the Elite Summit event held in London, England.

Only a handful of Avantax’s more than 3,000 affiliates are recognized for their extraordinary client service and business achievements.

Carpenter Financial Services helps clients build the foundation for long-term financial security.

