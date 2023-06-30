Joseph Carpenter and Samuel Carpenter, co-owners of Carpenter Financial Services, were recognized as an Elite firm of Avantax Wealth Management at the Elite Summit event held in London, England.
Only a handful of Avantax’s more than 3,000 affiliates are recognized for their extraordinary client service and business achievements.
Carpenter Financial Services helps clients build the foundation for long-term financial security.
