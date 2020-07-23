PITTSBURGH – Carlow University named Johnstown native E. Jeanne Gleason trustee emerita, according to a release on Thursday.
The designation is given to a former board member who’s shown significant dedication to the school.
Suzanne K. Mellon, president of the university, said in the release that Gleason has “long demonstrated her deep affection for Carlow” through leadership, donation of time and commitment to the university mission.
“She is a wonderful role model for our students of the Mercy mission personified,” Mellon said.
Gleason, an alumna of Carlow, served on the university board beginning in 2011 and was chairwoman from 2016-18.
She also served on numerous committees including the executive, financial oversight and trusteeship groups.
During her time in Johnstown, Gleason managed the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, was a founding director of the PA Rural Arts Alliance, was on the boards of Pitt-Johnstown, Bottle Works and Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, and served as the first president of the Conemaugh Health Foundation.
While in Pittsburgh, she’s chaired the board of trustees of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, been director of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Carnegie Music and Performing Arts Board and served on the city’s cancer institute board.
