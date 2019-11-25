EBENSBURG – The defendant in a 2018 carjacking case out of Johnstown was sentenced on Monday in Cambria County court to more than a year in county jail, but walked out of the courtroom free because of credit he received for time he already served.
Joseph John Gillo Jr., 29, was sentenced by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to 18 to 36 months in Cambria County Prison, followed by 10 years’ county probation, on a felony charge of robbery of a motor vehicle.
With credit for time served since May of 2018 in jail and at a Johnstown drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, he was granted automatic parole.
Kiniry said that he issued a sentence in the mitigated sentencing range because Gillo, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs when he committed the crime, successfully graduated recently from what the judge described as a “very difficult” 13-month-long rehabilitation program at Peniel Residential Treatment Center in Johnstown.
Kiniry also handed down county jail sentences in the standard sentencing range on charges in several other cases against Gillo, including flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and access device fraud.
The judge set those shorter sentences to run concurrent to Gillo’s first sentence, meaning that, with credit for time served, Gillo received automatic parole on those sentences as well.
“I wouldn’t have considered those if you hadn’t been so successful at Peniel,” the judge told Gillo.
Gillo was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim and to her insurance company. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said that the victim had agreed to attend Gillo’s sentencing hearing on Monday and address the court, but did not show up as planned.
Gillo told Kiniry that he plans to relocate to Texas to live with his mother and that he has a job lined up there. Court records list his current address as Beaumont, Texas.
Johnstown police said on May 7, 2018, that Gillo, who lived in Clymer at the time, stole a truck the previous day from a woman in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station on Fairfield Avenue in the city’s West End.
After the woman finished pumping gas and got back into the truck, a man jumped into the truck and began fighting with her, according to police.
The man was able to gain control of the vehicle and drive away, running the woman over in the process, police said. He was identified as Gillo soon afterward through the use of surveillance video footage.
The stolen truck was located soon afterward at the Sheetz convenience store in Carrolltown. Gillo was inside the store and fled from police in the truck, but was soon arrested and jailed, according to police and court records.
