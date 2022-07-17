JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The first batch of Cuddles For Kids Caring Nooks are in place throughout the city and area thanks to a group of volunteers and CFK Executive Director Robin Hagins.
Six of the repurposed newspaper boxes full of a variety of hygiene products were placed at the YWCA Greater Johnstown; Beginnings, Inc.; Ryan's Artisan Goods; Room 1101 Hair & Nail Salon; Greater Johnstown Middle School; Windber Community Building; and in Roxbury Park this weekend.
The idea to distribute the nooks full of hygiene products came from Hagins' organization of the Free Store 15901 and other charity work.
She said there's a need in the community for these items.
"People really have to make a decision whether they can buy deodorant or fill their gas tank," Hagins said. "Everything we take for granted from soap, razors and shampoo ... there's people who really need it."
The group has more than a dozen repurposed newspaper boxes that'll be used to distribute the free goods.
Each is painted black and has the colorful handprints of the volunteers who helped out on the sides.
Some of the Caring Nooks also have motivational quotes.
The project's motto is "Take only what you need, leave some for your neighbors, pay it back when you can."
It took the volunteers about two days to prepare the boxes and stock them.
Hagins placed the last of the initial group on Sunday near Beginnings on Washington Street.
Conner Hagins, CFK founder and president, commended the charity's board for coming up with cool ideas to help the community.
He said the nooks will create an environment of comfort for people who need these products but might not be willing to ask for help.
"To be able to reach out and help more people is really convenient," Conner Hagins said.
His mother added that there's still plenty that can be dropped off around the area and CFK wants to expand into the northern part of Cambria County and elsewhere.
Business sponsorships are also available.
From now on CFK will have an ongoing open hygiene product guide to help keep the nooks full, although they're also relying on the community to lend a hand too.
Anyone who wants to donate can drop products off at the Upper Yoder Fire Hall or Room 1101 salon.
There's also an Amazon Wish List that can be used to make purchases.
For more information, visit www.cuddlesforkids.net or the CFK social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.