SOMERSET – When COVID-19 became a reality across the area, it halted golf outings and other annual fundraisers the Somerset County Blind Center relies on to help fund its programs, blind association President Erika Petach said.
And for a few months, it also halted programs they offer to the income-eligible adults they serve until guidelines permitted the nonprofit’s operator, Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, to invest in safety measures such as plastic dividers inside its “door-to-door” transportation vehicles,
“One of our biggest goals is to help these individuals so they can stay independent – whether it’s transportation to their doctor’s appointment ... or help grocery shopping,” Petach said.
“But just like everyone else, when you rely on fundraising, this is a difficult time because people have less disposable income.”
The North Center Avenue nonprofit is in line to receive support – perhaps as much as $166,152, through a special round of Community Development Block Grant funds driven through the federal stimulus act, Somerset Redevelopment Director Steve Spochart said.
It’s money Petach said could also enable the nonprofit to add job training services that could get people with disabilities back into the labor force.
“If we can serve more people, we’ll do it,” she said.
Somerset and Windber boroughs, and Conemaugh, Jenner and Somerset townships are also receiving at least $60,000 in CARES Act funds, he said.
County officials noted the allocations were calculated – in part – using 2010 census figures, noting that it emphasizes the importance of this year’s once-a-decade count.
“The CDBG-CV funding (being used) is the additional allocation of Community Development Block Grant Funding that was provided under the CARES Act,” Spochart said, noting that the county is proposing to use most of its portion to support the center’s programs, which service retirement-age citizens and people with disabilities.
A larger portion is dedicated to the county’s five federally designated “entitlement communities” – those with populations greater than 4,000 people.
In Somerset, that includes Somerset Borough, Somerset Township, Windber, Conemaugh Township and Jenner Township.
According to Spochart, those communities will receive the following:
• Conemaugh Township, $69,500
• Jenner Township, $61,042
• Somerset Borough, $66,815
• Somerset Township, $82,475
• Windber Borough, $61,085
Given that the CARES-driven CDBG money can only be used for a strict set of projects and programs – including ones not already funded by other CARES sources – Spochart said he’ll be meeting with local leaders from each of those communities in the days ahead to settle on efforts to fund.
Conemaugh Township Supervisor Steven Buncich said he just learned of the anticipated funding total on Tuesday. He at first hoped local first responders – which have been struggling to raise funds during the shutdown – could benefit.
But it’s likely they are ineligible due to the list of requirements, including low income guidelines, he said.
“It’s something we’re going to have to gather more information about. And we’ll have to talk about it at our next meeting,” Buncich said. “Because this is brand new to us.”
Deadlines, census count
The deadline for local leaders to submit paperwork on their plans to Housing and Urban Development is set for Aug. 31, for now, Spochart said.
But with new guidance on potential “waivers” being released this week, it’s possible the county could aim to support additional Somerset programs, he added.
Citing the federal Census’ role in CDBG dollars, Somerset County officials have continued to urge county residents to participate in the census by self-reporting or by talking to enumerators who will continue knocking on doors through October.
Somerset County’s self-response rate remains at 64%, the Census bureau’s website shows.
Cambria County is at 67% – almost a full point behind the percentage of residents who responded themselves in 2010. Bedford County is at 66.1%.
To add your family to the count, visit https://2020census.gov/en.html.
DA’s request falls short again
Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas, midway through his first year in office, fell short again in his quest to add two more employees to his staff – and budget.
Thomas addressed the county commissioners Tuesday, asking again for an additional detective and part-time assistant district attorney to be added.
As a salary board member, he made a motion to make it happen – but the effort died without a “second” motion from a fellow board member.
Thomas said the need was driven due to a rise in new cases, thanks to work by his detectives’ staff, adding that Drug Task Force arrests have doubled compared to the same period in 2019.
Detectives have been involved in 67 drug-related arrests through early August, compared to 39 a year earlier, he told The Tribune-Democrat.
Thomas oversees an office with a $593,582 budget that was adopted last year before he took office. Since starting the job, he has sought to continue his campaign pledge to stay tough on drug dealers in the region and has drawn attention to busts since taking office.
Adding another detective would allow his investigators to “pair up” in groups of two, addressing a “safety issue,” he said.
The assistant prosecutor request is needed to help his office handle the growing caseload, at a time when one assistant district attorney is dealing with health issues, he said.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county hasn’t said no to the request but has requested information from Thomas to support his request and has not yet received it.
The county issued that request a week ago, he said.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson noted Thomas will have the chance in the coming weeks to assemble his own budget proposal for 2021.
“In fairness, this is the budget he inherited,” she said, noting that is part of the larger county budget that county officials strive to stay within to avoid overspending and tax increases. “As soon as Sept. 1 ... he’ll have the chance to address (it).”
Prison pay bumps
The county isn’t waiting as long to adjust a handful of prison supervisors’ salaries, including the county jail’s warden.
County commissioners said the move was necessary because scheduled pay hikes for rank-and-file corrections officers over the past 18 months moved their salaries into the range of their supervisors.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the salary scale for some of the positions, lieutenants included, hadn’t been adjusted in well over a decade.
In approving the move, lieutenant salaries will now be set at a $46,102 to $48,902, depending on experience.
In doing so, lieutenants Kyle Landis and Chad Snyder will see their annual salaries increase by approximately $3,000.
Warden Dennis Vought will also see his pay increase by approximately the same amount to $56,775, while Deputy Warden Brian Pelesky’s pay will grow from $46,537 to $50,027.
The adjustments, in total, add up to nearly $13,000 in added payroll expenses annually.
