A Johnstown woman, who was caring for a man with dementia and Alzheimer’s, is accused of using the man’s name to set up a fraudulent online charge account and then ringing up nearly $2,000 in charges to make her car payments, authorities allege.
Richland Township police charged Amelia Deborah Helms, 31, of the 200 block of Belmont Street, with three counts each of access device fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Kevin Gaudlip, Helms was caring for a man in Richland Township. The man’s son, who lives in another state, discovered a phony online account had been set up in his father’s name. Helms allegedly set up a phone email account and credit card bills were sent to her by email in September and October. She allegedly charged $1,828.95, which included late fees.
Helms was repaying the man in cash but had only made partial payment, the complaint said.
Helms will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
