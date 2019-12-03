SOMERSET – A Somerset caregiver received seven years probation and 60 days electronic monitoring for stealing more than $50,000 from a man over a four-year span.
Constance Slebodnick, 64, was charged in April of fraudulently using a man’s credit card at grocery stores to purchase gift cards that she had cashed in for currency.
Over a four-year span, the total reached $50,623 – an amount Judge D. Gregory Geary ordered Slebodnick to repay.
Geary’s sentence permits Slebodnick to be able to go to work daily to repay that restitution while on her initial 60-day monitoring. As sentenced, her supervised probation would continue afterward through 2026.
Slebodnick pleaded guilty to access device fraud, a felony, earlier this fall.
In doing so, more than two dozen similar charges – for each individual theft of money – were withdrawn Sept. 9.
Her sentence Monday also orders her to pay a fine of $300 and pay for the $250 cost of a DNA test, records show.
Slebodnick’s son was also originally charged as a conspirator in the case.
