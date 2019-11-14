Career fest

Johnstown patrol officer Justin Spanko talks to Greater Johnstown High School students Cole Collier (left) and Keith Zeris about a law enforcement career during Johnstown’s fall career fest held in the school’s gymnasium on Thursday.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Johnstown patrol officer Justin Spanko talks to Greater Johnstown High School students Cole Collier (left) and Keith Zeris about a law enforcement career during Johnstown’s fall career fest held in the school’s gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you