EBENSBURG – An Ebensburg area personal care home is working to spread the warmth for people in need this season.
Cambridge Ebensburg Senior Living, at 4848 Admiral Peary Highway, has launched a local drive to collect winter gloves, hats, socks and scarves to support the Salvation Army, Ebensburg Clergy Support Group and Johnstown-based Women's Help Center.
The move is part of a network-wide Cambridge Cares campaign. In this case, the effort is in response to a growing need for warm attire in the community, Cambridge Retirement Living's Rebekah Stratton said.
A large donation box has been set up on the personal care home's front porch so anyone able to donate can do so in a "contact-free" manner, given the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portage-based Maple Winds Care Center is also collecting goods for the Cares Campaign, she said.
The campaign will continue through December 11, Stratton said.
