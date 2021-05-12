An employee at Laurelwood Care Center in Upper Yoder Township was arraigned on Wednesday, accused of assaulting a co-worker who later left the job, authorities said.
Township police charged Terrell Thomas Burns, 22, of the 300 block of Ohio Street, in Johnstown, with indecent assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a female employee reported to police in February a pattern of unwanted touching at the facility, located on Woodmont Road.
Burns allegedly followed the woman around, giving her unwanted hugs and rubbing his hands down her back and neck. One day in February, Burns followed the woman into the residents' bathroom.
"He grabbed her from behind and picked her up in the air and then slid her down the front of him" the complaint reads.
The woman reported the Feb. 26 incident to the director of nursing.
Burns was suspended for two days and moved to the daylight shift so they could monitor his behavior, the complaint said.
The woman told police in March that she was no longer employed at Laurelwood because of Burns' behavior.
Burns was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Burns is represented by attorney Art McQuillan, of Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.