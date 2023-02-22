SOMERSET, Pa. – An Upper Turkeyfoot Township man was jailed on Monday, accused of assaulting a hospital nurse who was treating him for a cardiac condition, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Logan D. Bowman, 20, of Markleton, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Somerset Borough police were called to UPMC Somerset for a report of a patient assaulting a registered nurse.
When police arrived, they allegedly found Bowman being restrained by multiple hospital staff.
Bowman had been admitted as a patient that morning for abdominal pain, possibly having surgical procedures that day.
Bowman was cooperative at first, as he was being evaluated for an elevated heart rate.
When staff placed cardiac electrodes on his chest, he allegedly became aggravated and ripped the wires from his chest.
Bowman allegedly punched the nurse in the jaw and kicked her in the chest, which caused her to fall and strike her head, the affidavit said.
The nurse was treated in the emergency room. As Bowman was being restrained, he allegedly spit at a UPMC police officer.
Bowman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $1,000 bond.
