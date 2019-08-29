A cardiac arrest or similar medical event likely caused a Johnstown man to drive his truck off a U.S. Route 219 exit ramp and down an embankment Tuesday near Davidsville, Conemaugh Township Police said.
But the injuries 57-year-old Christopher Miller received when the truck struck a tree caused his death, Conemaugh Township Police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.
An autopsy showed Miller sustained fatal blunt force trauma injuries to his torso, Zangaglia said Thursday.
The vehicle crash occurred sometime after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after Miller’s truck traveled off the highway and went down an embankment along Route 403, police said earlier this week.
