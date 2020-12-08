The Richland Township Board of Supervisors made cuts to curbside recycling in the municipality, but residents won't feel the effects because a hauler plans to continue picking up cardboard and paper even though it's not in the new three-year contract.
As cardboard boxes pile up in homes during the Christmas season, Pro Disposal Inc. CEO Michael Bellvia said Richland residents don't need to worry about changes set to go into effect Jan. 1.
"We will continue collecting newspaper and cardboard because we have a material recovery facility in Cambria County where we can process it," Bellvia said.
Municipal recycling services across the nation have been scaling back since China upended the recyclables market in 2018 by shunning U.S. imports of materials, said Kris Howdyshell, executive director of the Cambria County Solid Waste Authority.
"Corrugated cardboard is one of the commodities that we've seen a surge in locally over the past few years because of trend of online shopping – and now even more so because of the pandemic," Howdyshell said. "Unfortunately, right now the markets are stagnant for recycled corrugated cardboard due to what China has done with its 'Green wall.' "
Domestic mills have since ramped up production, Bellvia said, but the use of recycled cardboard, for example, has been affected by the pandemic.
"A lot of cardboard gets sent to a mill which makes low-grade toilet paper," he said. "The biggest problem with COVID-19 is that people are not attending sports games. That's where you find lower-grade toiletries."
Despite the market's challenges, Bellvia said Pro Disposal is having relative success in marketing its processed material and will continue to collect paper and cardboard along with other recyclables in Richland Township.
The township is required by state law to provide collection of glass, metals and plastics, supervisors Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said, but cardboard and paper collection is optional.
To offset rising costs of providing curbside recycling service, the supervisors excluded paper and cardboard collection from their bid specifications prior to seeking potential haulers for a new three-year contract.
It was a move that followed the supervisors' rejection of $615,000 bid from Burgmeier's Hauling in November. That bid represented an increase of about four times the contract that is set to expire at the end of the month, supervisors said.
The new round of bids that came in Monday included the same $615,000 bid from Burgmeier's, based in Altoona, as well as a $379,258 bid from Pro Disposal.
Pro Disposal holds the township's current contract, which is expiring after four years. The company's new bid is still about double the annual cost of that contract, supervisors said.
Bellvia attributed the price increase to rising costs of doing business – including employee health care – more than activity in the recycling market.
The supervisors said there is money in the township's 2021 budget to defray the cost of the contract increase.
"Pro Disposal's bid is still coming in over what we previously paid for," Heffelfinger said. "But that's the climate of the recycling market."
